Piper Sandler Raises Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $1.50

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.0%

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.