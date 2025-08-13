Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.56% of Planet Fitness worth $782,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 92.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.3%

PLNT stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

