Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,002 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

