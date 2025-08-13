Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($45.90) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

PLUS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 3,650 ($49.28) to GBX 3,750 ($50.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,650 ($35.78) to GBX 2,764 ($37.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Plus500 Stock Performance

LON PLUS opened at GBX 3,154.73 ($42.59) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,088.34. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,304 ($31.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,492 ($47.14). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Plus500 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

