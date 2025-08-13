PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,688 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 73.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 170.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,044.76. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $300,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

