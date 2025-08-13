PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.