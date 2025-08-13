PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 763 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $2,663,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $244,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 56.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,884 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

