PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,111 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.