PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.