PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,392,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,246.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 8,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 906,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Trading Up 3.2%

WSC opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other WillScot news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $76,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.