PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 5,733,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,926,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Get PowerHouse Energy Group alerts:

PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PowerHouse Energy Group had a negative net margin of 356.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%.

Insider Activity

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben Scott Brier acquired 1,362,728 shares of PowerHouse Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,627.28 ($18,397.84). Insiders acquired 6,907,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,520 in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.