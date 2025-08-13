Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2,300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average of $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

