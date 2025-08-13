Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.57.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $264.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Primerica by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

