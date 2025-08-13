Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

PROF stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.52. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arun Swarup Menawat bought 12,027 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,887.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 587,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,930.97. This trade represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Profound Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.45% of Profound Medical worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

