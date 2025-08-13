Promis Neurosciences (PMN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Promis Neurosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

Promis Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of PMN stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Promis Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Promis Neurosciences

About Promis Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.