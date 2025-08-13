Promising Airline Stocks To Consider – August 11th

American Airlines Group, RTX, Joby Aviation, Transdigm Group, Expedia Group, Zscaler, and United Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating air transportation for passengers and cargo. Their performance is closely tied to factors like fuel prices, economic cycles, regulatory changes and travel demand. Because of these influences, airline stocks tend to exhibit cyclical volatility and are sensitive to geopolitical events and seasonal travel patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,438,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,380,688. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. RTX has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,012,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,953. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG stock traded up $26.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,416.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,507.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,411.43. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $126.33 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.04. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,051.37, a PEG ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.06.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,499. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

