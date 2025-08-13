Promising Bank Stocks To Research – August 11th

Invesco QQQ, Intuit, SoFi Technologies, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that accept deposits, make loans, and offer financial services. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in a bank’s profits (and losses), typically realized through dividends and stock‐price appreciation. Because banks’ earnings depend heavily on interest rates, credit quality and economic cycles, bank stocks can be more sensitive than other sectors to shifts in monetary policy and loan performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.73. 14,432,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,710,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $576.80.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $34.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $714.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.11. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,736,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,282,430. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,161. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,498,246. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.23. 1,702,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,215. The company has a market cap of $798.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $571.80. 803,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,553. The company has a market cap of $516.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $453.89 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

