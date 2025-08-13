Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

American Battery Technology, Bollinger Innovations, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or sell batteries and related energy‐storage solutions—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state cells to battery management systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing markets in electric vehicles, renewable‐energy storage and portable electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 5,210,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -2.20. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

BINI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 3,172,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,510. Bollinger Innovations has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,835,672.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BINI

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 1,159,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE PLG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 339,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,342. The company has a market cap of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 297,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Further Reading