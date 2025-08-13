Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching – August 10th

Robinhood Markets, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers—that provide services like lending, risk management and investment products. Their market performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, regulatory shifts and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. 41,800,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,111,400. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMNR traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,287,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.30 million and a P/E ratio of -116.89. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,219,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.88 and a 200 day moving average of $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Featured Articles