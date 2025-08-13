Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Now – August 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare service providers. Their market performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and broader trends in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $14.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $640.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,193,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $774.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.34. The stock has a market cap of $606.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.18. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,696,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.09. 11,618,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

