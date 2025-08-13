Promising Travel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 11th

SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, BigBear.ai, and Baidu are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental firms and online travel agencies. Their performance typically reflects broader economic conditions, consumer confidence, seasonal travel patterns and factors like fuel prices, exchange rates or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.47. 50,869,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,390,918. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.05. 9,576,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553,186. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $283.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.98 on Monday, hitting $988.96. 1,065,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $977.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $852.40 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.08. 76,510,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,773,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $85.89. 5,906,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Featured Articles