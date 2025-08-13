Promising Video Game Stocks To Research – August 11th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Target, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is developing, publishing or distributing video games and related hardware, software and services. By buying these stocks, investors gain equity in firms like Electronic Arts, Nintendo or Tencent and can benefit from revenues generated through game sales, in-game purchases, subscriptions and esports. Prices of video game stocks often move in response to new game launches, industry trends and shifts in player engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.27 on Monday, reaching $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,965. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.14. 1,551,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,146. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.75. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.24. 2,322,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. 478,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

