Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 909,998 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,162,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 678,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,583 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

