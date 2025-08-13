Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 193.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

