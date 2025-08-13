PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 33,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $414,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,388.40. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $51,295.04. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,272.80. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,294 shares of company stock worth $3,449,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 163,979 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

