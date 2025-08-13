PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3777600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 33,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $414,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,515 shares in the company, valued at $408,388.40. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $67,396.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,137.60. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,294 shares of company stock worth $3,449,506 over the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 23,208.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

