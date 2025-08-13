PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

