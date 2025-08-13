Purple Biotech (PPBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect Purple Biotech to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Purple Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.49. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

