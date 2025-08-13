Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 39,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 million.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.