Quantum Computing (QUBT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Quantum Computing to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 4.09. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

In related news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,542,996.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,717.60. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,059,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,685,149. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 12,826.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUBT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

