Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – August 11th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded firms engaged in the research, development or commercialization of quantum computing technologies, which leverage quantum-mechanical phenomena (like superposition and entanglement) to perform computations beyond the reach of classical computers. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the potential breakthroughs of a nascent industry but carries higher risk and volatility due to technical uncertainties and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.79. 28,645,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,072,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $17.67. 33,414,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,022,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.80. 18,056,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,271,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.44.

