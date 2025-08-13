Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.97.
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
