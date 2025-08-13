Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Quest Resource Price Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $156,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 406,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.