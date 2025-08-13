QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.1667.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. QuidelOrtho's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,915,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,003 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 720,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

