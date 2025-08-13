Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Financial Comparison

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Rohm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rambus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 35.49% 18.38% 15.36% Rohm -11.07% -2.51% -1.57%

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.5% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rambus and Rohm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 7 1 3.13 Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $77.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Rohm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Rohm”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $556.62 million 14.78 $179.82 million $2.12 36.06 Rohm $2.95 billion 1.88 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -16.16

Rambus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rohm. Rohm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rambus beats Rohm on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.