Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RPD opened at $20.14 on Monday.

RPD opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 95.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Rapid7 by 756,734.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 749,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 749,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after acquiring an additional 602,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

