Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $7.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.9583.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 278,658 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.