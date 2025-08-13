Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-generating property such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and industrial facilities. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the performance of the real estate market and typically receive income through dividends derived from property rents and sales. Unlike direct property ownership, real estate stocks offer liquidity and diversification through stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,752,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,538,172. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.17. 62,043,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,246,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.62. 7,098,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,414,285. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

