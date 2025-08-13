Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2025 – Oscar Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.
- 7/25/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2025 – Oscar Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2025 – Oscar Health had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 7/14/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 7/2/2025 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Oscar Health Trading Down 4.4%
NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
