Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2025 – Oscar Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

7/25/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2025 – Oscar Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Oscar Health had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

7/14/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/2/2025 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2025 – Oscar Health was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Oscar Health Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,247,000 after buying an additional 700,469 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,826,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,043,000 after buying an additional 467,301 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

