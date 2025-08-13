Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%
NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.93.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.