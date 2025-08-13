Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Up 10.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.