Rep. James Comer Sells Off Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on July 3rd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 7/3/2025.

T opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 607,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 535,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,799.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 705,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

