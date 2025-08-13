Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on July 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $141.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 14,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

