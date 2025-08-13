Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Repay Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $532.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.64. Repay has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 86,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $337,500.29. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias bought 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,435.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. The trade was a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $398,426. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.