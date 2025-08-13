Restaurant Stocks To Consider – August 11th

SoundHound AI, Uber Technologies, and Alibaba Group are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate restaurants or other food-service businesses. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the dining sector and its growth prospects, with performance driven by factors like consumer spending, ingredient costs, labor trends and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 102,619,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,996. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,766,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,323,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

