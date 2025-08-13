Reviewing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -221.38% -156.83% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.73 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.10 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aethlon Medical and First Physicians Capital Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Physicians Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, meaning that its share price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and First Physicians Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,344.44%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats First Physicians Capital Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About First Physicians Capital Group

Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

