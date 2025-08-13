Reviewing Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) & Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Choice Hotels International and Civeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92 Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $134.0769, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Civeo has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.54 $299.67 million $6.50 18.67 Civeo $634.03 million 0.45 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -9.32

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Civeo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92% Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69%

Volatility and Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Civeo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Choice Hotels International pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civeo pays out -41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civeo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Civeo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Civeo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

