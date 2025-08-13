Reviewing J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 6.20% 12.65% 7.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group $39.08 million 0.44 $2.59 million N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.18 billion 0.34 $193.57 million $4.32 5.83

This table compares J-Long Group and G-III Apparel Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Volatility and Risk

J-Long Group has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J-Long Group and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 G-III Apparel Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats J-Long Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.