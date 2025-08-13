Reviewing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ooma and Powerstorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $17.6250, indicating a potential upside of 56.08%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Powerstorm.

This table compares Ooma and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.89% 2.72% 1.54% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Powerstorm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $256.85 million 1.21 -$6.90 million ($0.19) -59.43 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ooma.

Summary

Ooma beats Powerstorm on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

