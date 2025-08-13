Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $59.76 million 2.18 $8.31 million $0.04 41.00 ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 4,337.17 -$7.78 million ($4.93) -3.65

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92%

Risk and Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 814.63%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

